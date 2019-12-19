CORRECTS TO CAPITAL, NOT CAPITOL- In this Nov. 14, 2019 photo, Jamie Cline displays a photo of herself from her days of using heroin as she waits to v... CORRECTS TO CAPITAL, NOT CAPITOL- In this Nov. 14, 2019 photo, Jamie Cline displays a photo of herself from her days of using heroin as she waits to visit a doctor at the Olympia Bupe Clinic at the Capital Recovery Center, in Olympia, Wash. Within two weeks of walking into the clinic, Cline had a job at a millwork shop. Now, nine months later, she has received a promotion and a raise, rebuilt relationships, found a room in a sober house and is proud to display a chain of “Clean & Serene” key fobs she earned from Narcotics Anonymous. She takes buprenorphine twice daily. “I’ve got my life back,” she said. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)