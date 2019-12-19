CORRECTS TO CAPITAL, NOT CAPITOL- In this Nov. 14, 2019 photo, Jamie Cline, second from right, talks with Dr. Lucinda Grande, right, medical director ...
CORRECTS TO CAPITAL, NOT CAPITOL- In this Nov. 14, 2019 photo, Jamie Cline, second from right, talks with Dr. Lucinda Grande, right, medical director of the Olympia Bupe Clinic at the Capital Recovery Center, in Olympia, Wash., which helps people addicted to heroin and other opiates get prescriptions for buprenorphine, a medicine that prevents withdrawal sickness. At the clinic, Grande is working to spread a philosophy called "medication first," which scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery in the battle against opioid addiction. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)