Visitors look over holiday decorations in front of the White House Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in Washington. President Donald Trump is on the cusp of be... Visitors look over holiday decorations in front of the White House Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in Washington. President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set Wednesday on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Protesters demonstrate as the House of Representatives begins debate on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol... Protesters demonstrate as the House of Representatives begins debate on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol i... Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in... Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sample of the sights and sounds across Washington on a momentous day in Washington as the House lurches toward a Wednesday evening vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Joe Kennedy III took to the House floor with impeachment — and his children — on his mind.

The House was opening six hours of debate Wednesday on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, with evening votes scheduled. And Robert Kennedy's grandson wanted to have his say.

The Massachusetts Democrat read from a letter to his own young children. It said, `This is a moment you will read about in your history books.''

With the House moving closer to impeaching a president for only the third time in U.S. history, Kennedy wanted to explain to his kids why he felt it necessary to act. Kennedy said Trump abused the ``most sacred office in our land.'' He said that by day's end, the record will show that ``justice won. ... We did not let you down.”

But a Republican congresswoman from Arizona accused Democrats of ```tearing this country apart.'' Debbi Lesko said the impeachment process was unfair and rigged.

The House will vote on two charges — abuse of power and obstruction of justice. The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit him in a trial next year.

___

9:25 a.m.

Utter disbelief.

That's the sense expressed by President Donald Trump as arose he Wednesday morning and faced the prospect that by day's end, he'd likely to be just the third U.S. president to be impeached.

Trump has a relatively light schedule during the day. He's indicated he won’t be watching the six hours of impeachment debate on the House floor. And in the evening he's scheduled to be in Battle Creek, Michigan, for a rally.

His remarks at Kellogg Arena could come around the same time as House is voting on the two charges — abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Trump's press secretary says the president will have plenty to say at the rally about the voting back in Washington.

Trump started his day as he often does: by airing his grievances on Twitter.

Here's what he said: ``Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing.''

