National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/18 23:13
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90
Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108
Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108
Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112
Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103
Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109
Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113
Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100
N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80
Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89
Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90
Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100
N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106
Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101
New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95
Colorado 33 21 9 3 45 119 91
Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97
Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82
Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106
Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115
Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86
Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105
Edmonton 36 19 13 4 42 108 110
Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108
Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108
San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125
Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114
Anaheim 34 14 16 4 32 88 101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Toronto 5, Buffalo 3

Los Angeles 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 3

Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1

Montreal 3, Vancouver 1

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2

Arizona 3, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.