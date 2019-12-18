Candidates Tsai Ing-wen, James Soong and Han Kuo-yu (from left to right) before their TV presentations. Candidates Tsai Ing-wen, James Soong and Han Kuo-yu (from left to right) before their TV presentations. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The three presidential candidates presented their views and policies for the first time live on television Wednesday (December 18) evening.

A real debate, with interaction and questions, was scheduled for December 29, but policy presentations would also take place on December 25 and 27. The vice-presidential running mates will receive their opportunity on December 20.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) for the Kuomintang (KMT), and People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) presented their views on the January 11, 2020 elections and attacked their opponents.

Tsai emphasized how her administration had not made a single concession on sovereignty in the wake of threats from China, including the ban on trips by individual travelers which started last August 1 and caused tourist numbers to drop. She also emphasized Taiwan’s economic success and rejected Han’s claims that she was afraid of mentioning the country’s official name, Republic of China. The incumbent also lashed out at Han, describing him as “the absent mayor” who had thrown away Kaohsiung for his own interest.

Tsai also said Han and the KMT consistently presented an unclear view of their position vis-à-vis China, even when the people of Hong Kong were protesting. The side changing the status quo across the Taiwan Strait was not Taipei, but Beijing, while it was also attempting to infiltrate and divide the island, Tsai said.

Han accused the government of corruption and said that if he won the election, he would revive a special investigative body to look into allegations against senior officials.

While his accusations were directed at Tsai, he said that after his period in government, the investigators should also look at his administration’s record. If it was found guilty of corruption, no parole would be possible and “in prison, one could only eat one meal a day,” Han said.

Soong described himself as a realist who stood above the intensifying confrontation between the “green” and the “blue” camp. He went on to underline his role in Taiwan’s transition from authoritarian rule to democracy. Turning to the present, he warned of the threat posed by the aging of the population, saying it could lead to the marginalization of Taiwan.

If elected, he would only serve one term, and listen to diverging opinions in order to put the common interest first, Soong promised.

The televised event was carved up into three segments, with each candidate receiving 10 minutes of consecutive air time per segment.

