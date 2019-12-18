10 Things to Know for Today

Fisherman Ginoca Trindade sits outside his shack home on the banks of the Xingu River, near the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in Altamira, Para state, ... Fisherman Ginoca Trindade sits outside his shack home on the banks of the Xingu River, near the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Trindade, who has lived on the Xingu River for more them 50 years, said he hasn't received any help or benefit from the energy company that built the dam, including electricity for his home. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A man is detained by police officers after being snatched a placard of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam from pro-... A man is detained by police officers after being snatched a placard of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam from pro-democracy activists at a ferry terminal in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. A ferry company barred a Hong Kong activist "Long Hair", whose real name is Leung Kwok-hung, from boarding a boat Wednesday to Macao, where Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to arrive for the 20th anniversary of Macau's return to China, (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Norihito Arima, a 33-year-old taxi driver working for Nihon Kotsu, one of the largest taxi companies in Japan, waits for traffic light to change as he... Norihito Arima, a 33-year-old taxi driver working for Nihon Kotsu, one of the largest taxi companies in Japan, waits for traffic light to change as he drives along the streets of Tokyo, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A 7-year-old asylum-seeker looks at a Christmas tree at the hotel where she and her mother, Isabel, 21, rear, are spending the night after being proce... A 7-year-old asylum-seeker looks at a Christmas tree at the hotel where she and her mother, Isabel, 21, rear, are spending the night after being processed at the Port of Entry in Brownsville, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The girl who is unable to contain her own waste due to a congenital illness and who had been refused entry to the United States three times has finally been allowed into the country. (AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas)

Mourners of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals, including his wife Laura Seals, center, watch as his casket is carried out of the church in Jer... Mourners of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals, including his wife Laura Seals, center, watch as his casket is carried out of the church in Jersey City, N.J., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The 40-year-old married father of five was killed in a confrontation a week ago with two attackers who then drove to a kosher market and killed three people inside before dying in a lengthy shootout with police. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Qatari riot policemen arrest an Es Tunis fan during scuffle during the Club World Cup soccer match between AL Sadd and ES Tunis at the Khalifa Interna... Qatari riot policemen arrest an Es Tunis fan during scuffle during the Club World Cup soccer match between AL Sadd and ES Tunis at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Flares illuminate the darkness at the end of a demonstration Tuesday Dec.17, 2019 in Paris. Teachers, doctors, lawyers and workers at the Eiffel Tower... Flares illuminate the darkness at the end of a demonstration Tuesday Dec.17, 2019 in Paris. Teachers, doctors, lawyers and workers at the Eiffel Tower — people from across the French workforce walked off the job Tuesday to resist a higher retirement age, and to preserve a welfare system they fear their business-friendly president wants to dismantle. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Gujarat state lawmaker and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, center shouts slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law out side Gandhi Ashram in... Gujarat state lawmaker and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, center shouts slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law out side Gandhi Ashram in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Indian student protests that turned into violent clashes with police galvanized opposition nationwide on Tuesday to a new law that provides a path to citizenship for non-Muslim migrants who entered the country illegally from several neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., left, and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., work during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President ... Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., left, and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., work during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

A Baby Trump Balloon floats outside City Hall in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the H... A Baby Trump Balloon floats outside City Hall in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set Wednesday on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP ON BRINK OF IMPEACHMENT The House will debate charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House.

2. WHAT TO WATCH ON HISTORIC IMPEACHMENT VOTE A daylong showdown that's been boiling for years between Republicans loyal to Trump and Democrats who say his conduct toward Ukraine makes him unfit for office.

3. CANDIDATES TEST DIFFERENT PATHS IN CALIFORNIA Bernie Sanders has hired 80 staffers to knock on doors and organize volunteers to promote a “political revolution,” while Michael Bloomberg is spending millions of dollars on TV ads.

4. AUTO COMPANY GIANTS MERGE Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot would create the world’s fourth-largest automaker with the scale to confront the challenges of stricter emissions and the transition to new driving technologies.

5. INDIA DELAYS CITIZENSHIP LAW HEARINGS Critics say that the new law is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government's agenda to marginalize India's 200 million Muslims.

6. ‘WE DO WHAT WE CAN’ A grassroots movement of health professionals and medical students from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border battle to keep asylum seekers healthy and safe, AP learns.

7. BREXIT STILL MENACES KEY UK INDUSTRIES Britain’s financial services industry is seeking assurances from the government that they won’t lose unfettered access to European markets.

8. FOR BRAZILIANS, DAM A MIXED BAG The hydroelectric dam in the Amazon bolstered the country's faltering electricity grid but displaced tens of thousands and failed to deliver on promised jobs and economic development, critics say.

9. 'RISE OF SKYWALKER' A SOUR END TO GRAND SAGA AP’s film writer calls it a spirited, hectic and ultimately forgettable conclusion to the epic started 42 years ago by George Lucas.

10. BALTIMORE DOMINATES PRO BOWL ROSTERS Lamar Jackson and 11 Ravens teammates make the NFL’s all-star showcase, tying the record for Pro Bowl players set by Miami in 1973.