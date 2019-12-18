TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Preparations are on the way to import the first farm workers from overseas, in this case seven from Thailand, reports said Wednesday (December 18).

Earlier this year, the government decided to allow the importation of foreign workers to address shortages in Taiwan’s agriculture sector. While the program moved forward slowly due to doubts from the labor exporting countries, a consensus has now been reached with Thailand and the Philippines, the United Daily News reported.

A total of 14 Taiwanese agriculture-related businesses had applied to employ foreign workers, and six of those had received permission to import 45 farm workers, according to the Ministry of Labor’s Workforce Development Agency (WDA). Three other companies wanted to employ foreigners already working in Taiwan in other sectors.

Seven Thai citizens were likely to become the first foreign farm workers to arrive on the island under the new program, officials said.

Vietnam was sending a delegation to look at prospects on December 24, while no agreement with Indonesia had been reached yet because the Southeast Asian country insisted employers pay for the flights between the two countries, according to the WDA. Taiwan said the government should not issue such demands but allow employers and employees to discuss the matter and reach an agreement themselves.

