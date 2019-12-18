TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Stanford University’s Hoover Institution presented the private diaries of late President Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), the son of President Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), on Tuesday (December 17), but the public will have to wait until February to have a look.

The notes showed his path from the Kuomintang’s (KMT) withdrawal to Taiwan in 1949 in the direction of his ascendance to the presidency in 1978, the Central News Agency reported.

The younger Chiang was president from 1978 until his death in January 1988, but was the heir apparent, premier and KMT chairman before that period.

His diaries tell of his interest in economic development, with the Hsinchu Science Park and a special export processing zone in Kaohsiung taking up a significant place.

The documents on show range from 1937, when he returned to China from the Soviet Union, until December 1979, though the diaries for the year 1948 went missing, according to CNA. It is not known why Chiang stopped writing after 1979, but most theories suggest his poor health was the reason.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by former United States Secretary of State George Shultz and by the Taiwanese representative in San Francisco, but no member of the Chiang family was present, CNA reported.

The only descendant still active in Taiwanese politics is a grandson, KMT legislator Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安).

