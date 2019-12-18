VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss Wednesday and sent India in to bat as he chased a series-clinching victory in the second one-day international.
West Indies won the opening game by eight wickets in Chennai and will be aiming to seal the three-match series with a game to spare.
The pitch is expected to play better than in the previous game, when dew played a major role in West Indies’ successful chase.
West Indies made two changes, with fit-again opener Evin Lewis coming in for Sunil Ambris and Khary Pierre replacing leg-spinner Hayden Walsh.
India made one change to its lineup with seamer Shardul Thakur recalled at the expense of Shivam Dube, who made his debut in the first game.
Lineups:
India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
West Indies: Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.
