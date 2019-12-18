TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With 27 days left until the January election, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was criticized by both the Kuomintang (KMT) and Formosa Alliance Tuesday (Dec. 17) for the Spend a Night @ Taiwan's Presidential Building event that the government co-organized.

Earlier this year, Taiwan's General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MTC) launched a promotional event inviting foreign travelers to stay at the Presidential Office Building for one night. Bloggers and social media personalities from different countries, including Japan, Israel, Hungary, Thailand, France, Poland, and Canada, were selected for the unique experience and in return promoted tourism in Taiwan.

On Tuesday, members of Kuomintang (KMT) and Formosa Alliance parties questioned whether Tsai was using the event for her re-election campaign. They claimed that Tsai had attempted to mislead foreigners into thinking that the Presidential Building was her own home, reported UDN.

KMT legislator Hsu Yu-jen (許毓仁) pointed out that Tsai had been a frequent guest on Taiwanese Youtube channels and that she was always the main focus. He said he suspected that Tsai has been using the government's resources for her own benefit and that it is worrisome for Youtubers such as Potter King (波特王) and Tsai Aga (蔡阿嘎) to be more interested in introducing Tsai than Taiwanese culture.

Formosa Alliance spokeswoman Zhang Junyu (張君瑜) said that Tsai has abused her power as president since the GACC event benefits only her and the foreign travelers. She further demanded that the government reveal financial details related to the event and Tsai's Youtube appearances, reported Storm Media.