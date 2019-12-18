TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of National Defense expressed anger Wednesday (December 18) over New Party legislative candidate Chiu Yi (邱毅) discussing the island’s missile defense on television in China.

Chiu, a former Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker, was first selected on the KMT’s at-large list for the January 11, 2020 elections, but an outcry over his pro-Chinese tendencies led to his withdrawal. The small pro-unification New Party then put him at the top of its list of at-large candidates. If the group crosses the 5-percent threshold, Chiu will be elected, though most opinion polls say this is highly unlikely.

On December 13, Chiu appeared on China’s CCTV 4 where he discussed how Taiwan had stationed its missiles against the threat from the more than 1,000 missiles the communist country has targeted at the island.

In a statement Wednesday, the Ministry of National Defense condemned his comments, reminding the public that Beijing had never abandoned the possibility of using force against Taiwan and still posed a serious threat, the Central News Agency reported.

The deployment of missiles was an issue of national security which should not be discussed lightly, the ministry said.

