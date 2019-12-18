  1. Home
Taiwan ex-legislator discusses missile defense on TV in China

Ministry of National Defense reminds public that China still considers option of military force against Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/18 15:34
Chiu Yi discussing Taiwan's missiles on Chinese television. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of National Defense expressed anger Wednesday (December 18) over New Party legislative candidate Chiu Yi (邱毅) discussing the island’s missile defense on television in China.

Chiu, a former Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker, was first selected on the KMT’s at-large list for the January 11, 2020 elections, but an outcry over his pro-Chinese tendencies led to his withdrawal. The small pro-unification New Party then put him at the top of its list of at-large candidates. If the group crosses the 5-percent threshold, Chiu will be elected, though most opinion polls say this is highly unlikely.

On December 13, Chiu appeared on China’s CCTV 4 where he discussed how Taiwan had stationed its missiles against the threat from the more than 1,000 missiles the communist country has targeted at the island.

In a statement Wednesday, the Ministry of National Defense condemned his comments, reminding the public that Beijing had never abandoned the possibility of using force against Taiwan and still posed a serious threat, the Central News Agency reported.

The deployment of missiles was an issue of national security which should not be discussed lightly, the ministry said.
