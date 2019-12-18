TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For those wishing to skip the craziness of the countdown in front of Taipei 101, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) is offering up its Maokong Gondola as an alternative way to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Maokong Gondola will set up a 2-meter tall Christmas tree in Maokong Station for visitors to take photos with from Saturday to Sunday (Dec. 21-22). Santa will occasionally pop in at various gondola stations to hand out candy to passengers, TRTC said in a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 18).

To accommodate passengers taking the gondola to bring in the new year and admire the Taipei 101 fireworks from a distance, Maokong Gondola will provide free hot tea and traditional children’s games, such as ring toss and pinball, at the wooden platform outside Maokong Station from 9-11 p.m. on Dec. 31.

As people are anticipated to stay longer to celebrate, the Maokong Gondola will extend its hours of operation, with the last carriage scheduled to depart at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the TRTC said. However, the actual hours will remain flexible to allow all passengers to be transported down the mountain, the company added.



(TRTC photo)