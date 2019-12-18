All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100 Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90 N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80 Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89 Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90 Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100 Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108 Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108 Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112 Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103 Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109 N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106 Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101 Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113 New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115 Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95 Colorado 33 21 9 3 45 119 91 Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86 Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105 Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97 Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82 Edmonton 36 19 13 4 42 108 110 Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108 Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106 Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115 Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108 San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125 Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114 Anaheim 34 14 16 4 32 88 101 Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 6, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 2, Dallas 1

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Toronto 5, Buffalo 3

Los Angeles 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 3

Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1

Montreal 3, Vancouver 1

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2

Arizona 3, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.