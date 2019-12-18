  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/18 14:09
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90
Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108
Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108
Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112
Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103
Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109
Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113
Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100
N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80
Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89
Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90
Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100
N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106
Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101
New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95
Colorado 33 21 9 3 45 119 91
Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97
Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82
Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106
Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115
Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86
Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105
Edmonton 36 19 13 4 42 108 110
Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108
Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108
San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125
Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114
Anaheim 34 14 16 4 32 88 101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 6, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 2, Dallas 1

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Toronto 5, Buffalo 3

Los Angeles 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 3

Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1

Montreal 3, Vancouver 1

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2

Arizona 3, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.