TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said Wednesday (December 18) that if he were elected president in 2024, he would move the Presidential Office out of its present building because it was once used by the Japanese governors of the island.

While Ko is not a candidate in the upcoming January 11, 2020 presidential elections, he has said that, barring unforeseen circumstances, he would run in 2024, after ending his second and final term as mayor of the capital.

In an interview with the China Times group, the outspoken Ko said the Taiwanese had a confused sense of history, with the palace of the Japanese governors during the colonial period before 1945 now serving as the office of the president, the website Nownews reported. South Korea would never use a former Japanese governor’s office as its presidential office, he reportedly said.

If he won the 2024 election, he would turn the current Presidential Office building into a luxury hotel or a museum, and move the offices north across the Keelung River to the Dazhi area. The neighborhood already houses the new Ministry of National Defense, which used to be located behind the Presidential Office building, and several other key defense institutions.

The proximity to the ministry would increase its safety, and the Presidential Office did not need a large surface, one room inside a military camp was enough, Ko reportedly said.