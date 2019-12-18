Presidential election rivals Tsai Ing-wen, James Soong and Han Kuo-yu (from left to right). Presidential election rivals Tsai Ing-wen, James Soong and Han Kuo-yu (from left to right). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The three presidential candidates have agreed to debate each other live on television on December 29, just two weekends ahead of election day.

Earlier, televised live presentations of their policies, without direct interaction, had been scheduled for December 18, 25 and 27.

The camps of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) for the Kuomintang (KMT), and People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) had initially quarreled about the TV station to be picked for the debate, but on Wednesday (December 18), they finally agreed that four TV stations, four newspaper groups and the Central News Agency (CNA) would organize the event together.

The debate will take place on Sunday December 29, at 2 p.m., two weekends before the January 11, 2020 polling day, CNA reported.

The three candidates will be allowed to question each other while also having to respond to queries from the newspapers and CNA reporters.

