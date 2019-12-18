All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100 9-3-4 15-3-1 3-3-1 Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90 12-1-6 9-6-1 8-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80 13-3-1 9-5-1 6-2-1 Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89 10-5-0 11-6-2 2-6-1 Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90 14-4-2 6-6-2 5-2-3 Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100 11-2-4 7-9-1 6-2-2 Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108 10-3-3 6-9-4 6-5-1 Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112 8-4-4 9-10-0 6-5-1 Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103 9-7-1 8-5-2 10-2-0 Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109 10-7-2 6-5-3 4-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106 8-7-2 8-6-2 6-2-0 Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107 8-8-3 7-4-3 4-5-2 Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101 9-8-1 5-6-5 5-5-2 Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113 9-5-0 5-13-3 5-5-2 New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115 4-7-5 6-10-0 3-3-1 Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141 5-13-1 4-11-2 3-6-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95 11-4-3 10-4-3 8-1-1 Colorado 33 21 9 3 45 119 91 10-3-2 11-6-1 5-5-0 Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97 10-6-1 10-6-1 5-2-1 Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82 12-5-2 7-7-2 7-4-2 Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84 8-8-1 11-4-3 6-3-3 Edmonton 36 19 13 4 42 108 110 8-6-3 11-7-1 8-3-1 Vegas 36 18 13 5 41 109 103 9-6-3 9-7-2 8-3-1 Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108 10-5-2 8-9-2 5-5-1 Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106 9-6-4 7-6-1 5-4-0 Minnesota 34 16 13 5 37 105 112 9-1-3 7-12-2 2-7-1 Vancouver 34 16 14 4 36 110 105 8-4-3 8-10-1 4-5-1 San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122 10-8-0 6-9-2 8-5-0 Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114 10-6-1 5-12-2 5-10-1 Anaheim 34 14 16 4 32 88 101 9-7-2 5-9-2 4-5-1 Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110 8-7-3 5-8-3 3-5-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 6, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 2, Dallas 1

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Toronto 5, Buffalo 3

Los Angeles 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 3

Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.