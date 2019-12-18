TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taiwan Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) launched into a furious tirade against President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Tuesday (Dec. 17) and demanded an apology for their poor governance of Taiwan.

On an episode of the “Taiwan 4.0” livestreaming program on Facebook page Peace and Neutrality for Taiwan Alliance, Lu lashed out against what she perceived as the DPP's failed policies and government incompetence. Lu, who failed in her bid to become a presidential candidate last month due to collecting insufficient signatures, has been a vocal critic of the DPP.

Lu called out the Tsai administration for paying lip service in order to woo voters as the 2020 elections loom. While the DPP laments the financing issues surrounding the pension reform controversy, it has assumed the role of “Santa Claus” by pledging an annual NT$2 trillion (US$66 billion) in funding to municipalities in southern Taiwan as part of the “Grand South Plan” (大南方計畫) it announced last week, she claimed.

The pro-independence politician also castigated the ruling green camp over allegations of recruiting a cyber army. She accused the Tsai administration of blatantly allocating resources to “implant” personnel in various public offices and tasking them with manipulating public opinion and spreading fake news, citing social media influencer Slow Yang (楊蕙如) as an example.

Other political blunders Lu blames the Tsai government for include the deteriorating social order, Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT) service suspension farce, military contract frauds, and an elections-related slip of the tongue by Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥).