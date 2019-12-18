Kopitar scores in OT, Kings beat Bruins 4-3

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) looks back as the puck passes on a goal by Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) during the first peri... Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) looks back as the puck passes on a goal by Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored at 3:23 of overtime and the Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Kopitar beat Tuukka Rask with a high wrist shot after Jonathan Quick had come up with a huge save at the other end, giving the Kings their fourth win in five games and extending their best stretch of the season (4-0-1).

Blake Lizotte had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who couldn’t hold on to leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before rallying for a thrilling finish. Down 3-2 late in the third, the Kings pulled Quick for an extra skater and tied it on Matt Roy’s slap shot with 2:01 left in regulation.

Adrian Kempe also scored for Los Angeles and Quick finished with 37 saves.

Danton Heinen had a goal and assist for Boston, which fell to 1-5-1 in its last six and has lost two straight at home. Patrice Bergeron and Brandon Carlo also scored for the Bruins, who lost despite outshooting the Kings 16-8 in the third. Rask had 23 saves for the Bruins.

Bergeron tied it at 2-all 10:44 into the second on a wrist shot from above the right circle, his third goal in five games.

Carlo’s goal 1:24 into the third gave Boston its first lead at 3-2. He scored from inside the blue line on a wrist shot that Quick got a piece of but couldn’t control after Heinen dug the puck out of a scrum in the corner.

Heinen was credited with an assist, his second point of the night after snapping a six-game scoreless streak on a power-play goal with 59 seconds left in the first to tie it at 1-all.

The Bruins were caught with too many men on the ice one minute into the game and Lizotte made them pay with a power-play goal at 2:17, deflecting a shot by Jeff Carter past Rask to put the Kings up 1-0.

Kempe sprung free for a short-handed breakaway and put the Kings up 2-1 at 2:45 of the second after Quick stopped a one-timer by Marchand.

NOTES: The Bruins opened a four-game homestand. ... Toffoli’s assist on Lizotte’s goal extended his point streak to five games. ... The Kings were 0-6-1 in their last seven against the Bruins. ... Boston entered the game with a 4-0 record against Pacific Division opponents and was 7-2-1 against Western Conference teams.

Kings: At Columbus on Thursday night.

Bruins: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

