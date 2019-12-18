TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. National Defense Authorization Act for the 2020 fiscal year encourages collaborations with Taiwan on cybersecurity.

Following its passage in the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 11, the NDAA was passed by the Senate on Tuesday (Dec. 17) by a vote of 86 to 8. The bill will take effect after President Donald Trump signs it into law.

In this year’s NDAA, a section was created to outline U.S. cooperation with Taiwan in cybersecurity. Section 1250G requires the Secretary of Defense to submit to congressional defense committees a report regarding the administration's plans to engage with Taiwan on cybersecurity tasks within 180 days after the act is enacted.

In particular, the report should include a plan for a “a high-level, interagency U.S.-Taiwan working group for coordinating responses to emerging issues related to cybersecurity.” The report should also document the U.S. Department of Defense’s current and future plans to work with Taiwan on cybersecurity efforts, including exploring the possibility of implementing agreements with Taiwan.

The legislation states that based on the Taiwan Relations Act, the U.S. should continue to “support the acquisition by Taiwan of appropriate defensive weapons through foreign military sales, direct commercial sales, and industrial cooperation, with a particular emphasis on asymmetric warfare, information sharing, air defense, and maritime capabilities.”

The section also notes that U.S. arms sales to Taiwan should be timely and predictable and that the Secretary of Defense should consider visits of senior defense officials and general officers to Taiwan as part of the country's efforts to promote cooperation and exchanges that enhance the security of Taiwan.

The sense of Congress concerning Taiwan remains largely the same as the last year. Nevertheless, in this year’s text, it has omitted a suggestion that the U.S. should explore opportunities for practical training and military exercises with Taiwan while expanding cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief between the two nations.