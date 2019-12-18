Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette (13) pumps his fist after scoring past Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (35) during the first peri... Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette (13) pumps his fist after scoring past Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the firs... Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Ottawa Senators left wing Anthony Duclair (10) celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game... Ottawa Senators left wing Anthony Duclair (10) celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) rides Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Goloubef (29) into the boards during the second period of an NHL h... Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) rides Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Goloubef (29) into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored with 12.7 seconds left in overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 Tuesday night.

Cirelli split two defenders near the blue line and lifted a shot past Marcus Hogberg.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Nikita Kucherov, Cedric Paquette and Brayden Point, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves. The Lightning were looking to rebound following a 5-2 loss to NHL-leading Washington on Saturday night.

Mark Borowiecki, Connor Brown and Anthony Duclair scored for the Senators, who were coming off a 6-1 loss Monday night at Florida. Hogberg, playing in his third game this season and seventh overall, stopped 36 shots.

Duclair got his ninth goal over the last seven games on a breakaway after Kucherov's turnover as the Senators tied it at 3-3 at 15:46 of the second.

Kucherov, in the lineup after leaving Saturday's game midway through the second after taking a shot off his right foot, spent the third period sitting on the bench.

Hogberg made several strong saves during the first half of the third before the Senators' NHL lowest-ranked power play failed to score while Tampa Bay star Steven Stamkos served 4 minutes for high-sticking at 9:51.

Kucherov opened the scoring 7:27 into the game from the high slot. Hogberg lost his stick while moving to his right to try and stop Victor Hedman's in-close shot and was scrambling to get back in position as the Lightning right wing got his 199th career goal.

After Borowiecki stopped a 16-game goal drought at 11:05 of the first, Paquette made it 2-1 with 2:38 left in the first.

Point scored at 3:32 of the second but Brown got the goal back 29 seconds later.

NOTES: Kucherov has 10 goals and 30 points in 26 games against Ottawa. ... Borowiecki tied his career highs of three goals and 11 points. ... Tampa Bay C Tyler Johnson (lower body) returned after missing four games. ... Senators C Chris Tierney played his 400th NHL game and had two assists.

UP NEXT

Senators: Begin a four-game homestand Thursday night against Nashville.

Lightning: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports