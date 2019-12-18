Foreign residents in Taiwan can register personal information on YouBike website starting next week. (Facebook photo) Foreign residents in Taiwan can register personal information on YouBike website starting next week. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a social outcry from foreigners in Taiwan over the new YouBike rental policy, the Taipei City Department of Transportation announced Tuesday (Dec. 17) that expats will be able to register with the service starting Dec. 24.

To reduce the rising number of traffic accidents caused by YouBike riders, the Taipei City Government recently announced it was revising the rental policy for its city bike service, requiring users to fill in their national ID numbers as well as personal information.

The new policy, which took effect on Dec. 1, 2019, caused an uproar among foreign residents of Taiwan, who have no national ID numbers and could thus no longer rent a bike with their EasyCards, reported Storm Media.

On Monday (Dec. 16), the Taiwan Foreign Residents Association posted a screenshot of a message from YouBike's Taichung Office, which noted that YouBike was only available to Taiwanese EasyCard users and that expats must provide a NT$2,000 (US$67) deposit before each rental in order to have access to the service.

Liao Yun-ling (廖苑伶), division chief of the Department of Transportation, said that the policy had been modified to allow foreign users to enjoy the convenience of the public bicycle sharing service. She added that a field for Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) numbers will be added on the YouBike registration website beginning next week, reported CNA.