TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All banks in Taiwan are set to provide both Chinese and English services by 2030 as part of the country’s bid to become a bilingual nation.

Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) each have a branch in Taipei’s Tianmu area designated as a model bank for the initiative, said Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) on Tuesday (Dec. 17). Home to one of the country’s largest expat communities, Tianmu boasts banks with abundant experience in dealing with the needs of foreign clients, Koo told CNA.

DBS Bank focuses on digital banking and sustainable operations, while Mega Bank offers a great variety of services, including even French and Japanese, according to the Banking Bureau. DBS will emulate the experience of its parent company, which is headquartered in Singapore, and Mega Bank already has institutions in place to send staff members overseas for training, Koo added.

Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) Chairman Michael Chang (張兆順) reckoned the company aims for all of its Taiwanese branches to be bilingual by 2028. DBS Bank General Manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) touted the planned English services, which will be provided by its physical banks, online platforms, and customer hotline, reported Anue.

In addition to the two banks, 14 other banks are also working to implement bilingual services. These include the Bank of Taiwan, Land Bank of Taiwan, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, First Commercial Bank, Hua Nan Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank, Fubon Bank, Cathay United Bank, Citibank, Taiwan Business Bank, Taichung Commercial Bank, E.SUN Commercial Bank, and CTBC Bank, wrote CNA.