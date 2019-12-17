NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New England
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|372
|181
|x-Buffalo
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|291
|222
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|247
|343
|Miami
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|241
|435
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|341
|330
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|339
|279
|Indianapolis
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|303
|329
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|250
|353
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Baltimore
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|472
|257
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|269
|259
|Cleveland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|297
|329
|Cincinnati
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|211
|359
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|394
|284
|Oakland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|274
|386
|Denver
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|239
|284
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|299
|290
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|378
|288
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|334
|328
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|283
|382
|Washington
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|215
|347
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|378
|303
|Tampa Bay
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|416
|398
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|329
|365
|Carolina
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|324
|390
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Green Bay
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|330
|283
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|378
|259
|Chicago
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|256
|253
|Detroit
|3
|10
|1
|.250
|304
|373
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-San Francisco
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|419
|258
|x-Seattle
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|371
|345
|L.A. Rams
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|332
|306
|Arizona
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|310
|398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Kansas City 23, Denver 3
Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17
Houston 24, Tennessee 21
N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20
Seattle 30, Carolina 24
Green Bay 21, Chicago 13
New England 34, Cincinnati 13
Philadelphia 37, Washington 27
Arizona 38, Cleveland 24
Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16
Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10
Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22
Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21
Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10
New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.