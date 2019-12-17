TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man living in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County died from poisoning after eating central Formosan toads that he and his friends mistook for frogs.

Hualien Tzu Chi Medical Center notified local health authorities earlier this month they suspected the man died from poisoning. On Tuesday (Dec. 17), the Hualien Bureau of Health confirmed the group of six living in Fengbin Township had eaten the poisonous toads.

Bureau Director-General Chu Chia-hsiang (朱家祥) said health experts found a chemical in the leftovers of the meal. The chemical, bufotenin, is commonly found in central Formosan toads (Bufo bankorensis).

Chu indicated the deceased was among a group of six who had been given several amphibians, which they had mistaken for frogs. The men cooked and ate them without skinning and removing the offal, where the toxic bufotenin accumulates.

The men began vomiting and experienced limb paralysis before being rushed to the hospital. One of them died before reaching the hospital but his friends survived and have safely returned home.