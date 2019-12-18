Easy Wallet to arrive in Taiwan in January

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EasyCard announced on Monday (Dec. 16) that its Easy Wallet will to be available to customers in Taiwan starting from January.

The company is currently allowing 500 customers early access to the latest e-wallet on their smartphones.

According to the company, Easy Wallet is playing a crucial role in turning Taipei into a cash-free city. This digital wallet will to expand the company's services beyond providing customers with its ubiquitous transportation passes:

Scan the QR code to finish purchases, receive payment, wire money, and pay online. Bind Easy Wallet to an EasyCard to automatically recharge the card and organize card information. Use Easy Wallet to pay water bills, parking fees, and medical expenses at Taipei hospitals. Use a smartphone to pay for public transportation, including MRT, buses, YouBikes, Danhai light rail trains throughout Taipei and New Taipei city.

Learn more about Easy Wallet at the official website.