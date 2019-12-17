TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Honduras’ new ambassador to Taiwan, Eny Yamileth Bautista Guevara, officially assumed her duties on Tuesday (Dec. 17), filling the post that had previously been left vacant for more than six months.

Meeting with the Honduran ambassador on Tuesday afternoon, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Taiwan valued its relations with the Central American nation. Wu added that he looked forward to working with the ambassador and further strengthening ties.

Bautista pledged to elevate exchanges between Taiwan and Honduras, given her past experience in both the public and private sectors, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The ministry said it was Bautista’s first ambassadorial role, but she had held ministerial-level positions in the Honduran government, working mostly on business-related affairs.

The ambassador is expected to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Dec. 19) and present her diplomatic credentials, said Liu Yu-chi (劉聿綺), deputy director-general of MOFA’s Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, at a press briefing on Tuesday morning. Liu also said bilateral projects with Latin American allies were being carried out as planned, and the ministry would continue seeking opportunities to work with with non-allied nations.