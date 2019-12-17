TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kuomintang (KMT) official Alex Tsai (蔡正元) on Tuesday (December 17) accused a top Australian journalist of having wanted money from Taiwanese intelligence in connection with spy allegations against China.

He was commenting on the case of William Wang Liqiang (王立強), a Chinese defector in Australia who claimed his country’s communist regime had funding KMT candidates in Taiwanese elections. Beijing later tried to discredit Wang by alleging he had been convicted of fraud.

Tsai, an outspoken former KMT legislator now serving as the opposition party’s deputy secretary general, alleged award-winning investigative journalist Nick McKenzie had lied in his reports and even asked Taiwanese intelligence offices for money, the United Daily News reported.

“You are a liar, you cooked a fake story about Chinese spy Liqiang Wang in order to get money from Taiwan intelligence, you are truly a dirty reporter, or you do not deserve reporter as a career title, liar is a good title to you!” Tsai commented on a tweet by McKenzie.

The KMT says the alleged comments by Wang that Chinese money found its way into the campaign of its presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) are false. Since the allegations emerged, Taiwan has succeeded in arresting a couple who Wang says have led the spying activities from Hong Kong.