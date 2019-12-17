TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Two 7-minute firework displays will simultaneously light up Sun Moon Lake to welcome the arrival of 2020, the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration (SMLNSAA) said in its latest news release.

On New Year’s Eve, SMLNSAA will hold a party at Shuishe Pier from 8 p.m. until 11:50 p.m., after which there will be a countdown and firework display. There will be a separate 7-minute firework show at Yidashao Pier, across the lake from Shuishe.

The party at Shuishe Pier will feature dances, diabolo shows, concerts and bands, according to the document. SMLNSAA invites the public to attend and welcome the new year.

SMLNSAA also recommends watching the first sunrise of 2020 at the lake. Admission to the party and firework displays is free.

(Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration photo)