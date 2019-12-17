TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's legislature has greenlit a bill raising the penalties for possessing and supplying drugs, with those caught selling drugs to teenagers or pregnant women subject to aggravated punishment.

The Ministry of Justice proposed the change in 2017, and it eventually passed its third reading in the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday (Dec. 17).

According to the bill, fines for possessing Class A and B drugs will increase sixfold to NT$300,000 (US$9,954) and NT$200,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the criminalization of possession of Class C and D drugs based on gross weight will be revised downward from 20 grams to 5 grams.

The fine for possession of devices used to manufacture or inject Class A and B drugs has been increased from a maximum of NT$10,000 to NT$100,000. Meanwhile, the fines for manufacturing, transporting, or selling Class A and B drugs shall be increased by 50 percent to NT$30 million and NT$15 million, respectively.

In addition, those supplying drugs to teenagers or pregnant women will be subject to fines that are 50 percent higher.

Taiwan categorizes drugs into 4 classes: (Updated June 14, 2017)