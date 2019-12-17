Taipei Twin Towers to open in 2027

Taipei Twin Towers will be located near Taipei Railway Station. Taipei Twin Towers will be located near Taipei Railway Station. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The investment agreement for the Taipei Twin Towers project was signed Tuesday morning (Dec. 17) by Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Hsu Kun-tai (許崑泰), chairman of Taiwanese computer maker Clevo Co. (藍天電腦).

After the Taiwanese government rejected Hong Kong-based Nan Hai Corp.'s bid last June due to its close links with China, Clevo and its affiliate the Hongwell Group (宏匯集團) became the most preferred bidder for the project. Tuesday's signing will grant Clevo the rights to develop the site, with construction expected to take almost seven years to finish.

The total investment amount for the two towers is estimated at more than NT$60 billion (US$1.9 billion), and Clevo must pay an NT$1.8 billion deposit on the city project. The Taipei Twin Towers, which will be built just west of the Taipei Railway Station, will also create approximately 16,000 employment opportunities and billions in economic value, reported UDN.

Ko said that the introduction of the towers will jump-start financial development in the area and improve Taipei's competitiveness. He added that the buildings will incorporate Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), department stores, offices, sports facilities, and even international hotels.

Hsu expressed his excitement for the project and said that his team is confident about its ability to create history for Taiwan. Born in Taipei's Songshan District, Hsu promised to turn the twin towers into a proud asset for the country, reported CNA.

According to the Taipei City Government's Department of Rapid Transit Systems, one of the buildings will be 76 floors high, while the other will be 56. It added that it would most likely take a year and a half to closely examine Clevo's architectural plans and assess the project's impact on the environment, reported Liberty Times.



Hsu Kun-tai (left) and Ko Wen-je (right) sign investment agreement Dec. 17. (CNA photo)



Simulation of Taipei Twin Towers. (Facebook photo)