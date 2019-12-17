  1. Home
Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines is looking for 300 recruits

Start-up airline also wants cabin staff with 2 years of experience

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/17 15:54
StarLux is recruiting 300 employees (screenshot of StarLux's Facebook page).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – About a month before its scheduled maiden flight, StarLux Airlines is looking to recruit 300 employees in 67 job categories, reports said Tuesday (December 17).

The new staff members will be involved in operations from legal affairs, customer service, the procurement of items for use on board to the cleaning and repair of the aircraft, according to the United Daily News.

While starting salaries would rely on each applicant’s background and experience, the monthly pay would most likely fall between NT$35,000 (US$1,160) and NT$45,000.

The interview process should be completed by the end of January, with the new recruits starting work in March, the report said.

StarLux received its operating license last week, and is scheduled to begin flying to Macau, Da Nang in Vietnam and Penang in Malaysia on January 23.

A second wave of cabin personnel will also soon be recruited, with candidates asked to submit their resumes until January 6. The new applicants need at least two years of experience in the air, the United Daily News wrote.
StarLux
StarLux Airlines
recruitment

