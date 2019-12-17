|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|35
|24
|6
|5
|53
|125
|100
|9-3-4
|15-3-1
|3-3-1
|Boston
|34
|21
|7
|6
|48
|115
|86
|12-1-5
|9-6-1
|8-4-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|31
|22
|7
|2
|46
|92
|72
|13-2-1
|9-5-1
|6-2-1
|Carolina
|33
|20
|11
|2
|42
|107
|86
|10-5-0
|10-6-2
|2-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|33
|19
|10
|4
|42
|110
|89
|14-4-2
|5-6-2
|5-2-3
|Philadelphia
|33
|17
|11
|5
|39
|101
|99
|10-2-4
|7-9-1
|6-2-2
|Buffalo
|34
|16
|11
|7
|39
|107
|103
|10-3-3
|6-8-4
|6-4-1
|Florida
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|115
|109
|10-7-2
|6-5-3
|4-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|16
|13
|4
|36
|105
|106
|8-7-2
|8-6-2
|6-2-0
|Montreal
|33
|15
|12
|6
|36
|105
|107
|8-8-3
|7-4-3
|4-5-2
|Toronto
|34
|16
|14
|4
|36
|110
|109
|7-4-4
|9-10-0
|5-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|31
|16
|12
|3
|35
|110
|100
|8-7-1
|8-5-2
|9-2-0
|Columbus
|33
|13
|14
|6
|32
|82
|98
|9-8-1
|4-6-5
|5-5-2
|Ottawa
|34
|14
|18
|2
|30
|91
|109
|9-5-0
|5-13-2
|5-5-1
|New Jersey
|32
|10
|17
|5
|25
|77
|115
|4-7-5
|6-10-0
|3-3-1
|Detroit
|35
|9
|23
|3
|21
|76
|136
|5-12-1
|4-11-2
|3-6-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|35
|21
|8
|6
|48
|107
|95
|11-4-3
|10-4-3
|8-1-1
|Colorado
|33
|21
|9
|3
|45
|119
|91
|10-3-2
|11-6-1
|5-5-0
|Winnipeg
|33
|20
|11
|2
|42
|101
|91
|10-5-1
|10-6-1
|5-2-1
|Dallas
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|91
|82
|12-5-2
|7-7-2
|7-4-2
|Arizona
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|97
|84
|8-8-1
|11-4-3
|6-3-3
|Edmonton
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|108
|110
|8-6-3
|11-7-1
|8-3-1
|Vegas
|36
|18
|13
|5
|41
|109
|103
|9-6-3
|9-7-2
|8-3-1
|Calgary
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|95
|104
|10-4-2
|8-9-2
|5-5-1
|Minnesota
|34
|16
|13
|5
|37
|105
|112
|9-1-3
|7-12-2
|2-7-1
|Vancouver
|34
|16
|14
|4
|36
|110
|105
|8-4-3
|8-10-1
|4-5-1
|Nashville
|32
|15
|12
|5
|35
|107
|103
|9-6-4
|6-6-1
|5-4-0
|San Jose
|35
|16
|17
|2
|34
|96
|122
|10-8-0
|6-9-2
|8-5-0
|Anaheim
|33
|14
|15
|4
|32
|87
|97
|9-7-2
|5-8-2
|4-5-1
|Chicago
|34
|13
|15
|6
|32
|94
|110
|8-7-3
|5-8-3
|3-5-2
|Los Angeles
|35
|14
|18
|3
|31
|90
|111
|10-6-1
|4-12-2
|5-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3
Chicago 5, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2
Vegas 6, Vancouver 3
|Monday's Games
Florida 6, Ottawa 1
Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 5, Colorado 2
Edmonton 2, Dallas 1
|Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.