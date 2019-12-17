TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Instagram joined its parent company Facebook Monday (December 16) in telling its users whether a post was true or false.

Tools against fake news and hate speech had already been in use by Facebook due to fears of political interference, mainly by Russia, in democratic elections elsewhere.

Independent fact checkers will review posts on Instagram and add a notice if they find it to be fake, though the original post or picture will still be seen, website 9to5mac.com reported Monday.

The analysis by the fact checkers will also be visible, while the user will be asked if he wants to share the post even though it has been reported as fake. Each time it is reposted, Instagram will still recognize it due to help from artificial intelligence technology, according to .

In addition to fake news, the system will also hunt down hate speech, offensive messages and bullying. Before Instagram refers an item for analysis to its fact checkers, it also relies on feedback from users, the social media company reported on its blog.

