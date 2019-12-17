  1. Home
3 Taiwanese scientists elected to The World Academy of Sciences

Academia Sinica researchers among The World Academy of Science's 36 new fellows

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/17 14:43
Academia Sinica. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three academicians from Taiwan's top research institute Academia Sinica, including its president James Liao (廖俊智), have been elected to The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), albeit with their nationality listed as Chinese.

A total of 36 scientists have been selected as TWAS fellows for 2020, bringing its total membership to 1,278, the academy announced on Dec. 10. Based in Trieste, Italy, the academy each year recognizes the most accomplished scientists living in or focusing on the developing world.

Chung Bon-chu (鍾邦柱) is among the 12 female scientists elected to TWAS this year, recognized for her achievements in the area of structural, cell, and molecular biology. Liao was elected to TWAS for his work on biological systems and organisms, and Lu Chih-yuan (盧志遠), founding chairman of Ardentec Group, was listed in the field of engineering sciences.

The three academicians were hailed for their scientific accomplishments. However, in the press statement issued by TWAS, they were each referred to as scientists from “Taiwan, China.”

TWAS’s main mission is to promote scientific excellence and capacity in science-based sustainable development, according to the Academia Sinica. The election results will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020, with the new members being inducted at the next TWAS General Meeting.
