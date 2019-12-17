TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest opinion poll released by the Taipei-based Cross-Strait Policy Association on Tuesday (Dec. 17) shows that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is 38 percentage points ahead of her main opponent, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Kuomintang (KMT).

Tsai and her running mate, former Premier William Lai (賴清德), garnered 56.5 percent support in the latest survey, doubling that of Han and Simon Chang (張善政), which reached 18.1 percent. The James Soong-Sandra Yu (余湘) ticket of the People First Party saw 9.9 percent support.

Cross-Strait Policy Association President Stephen Tan (譚耀南) said at a press event on Tuesday that similar to other polls carried out recently, Tsai’s performance appeared to have hit a ceiling. As a result, Tan predicted that the DPP lead might not widen in later polls.

Fan Shih-ping (范世平), a professor at National Taiwan Normal University, said that despite the gap between Tsai and Han reflected in recent polls, the final election result would not be the same. He asserted that KMT supporters who might not agree with Han would eventually end up voting for him, thus the difference in the number of votes cast for Tsai and Han would be less pronounced.

The landline phone survey, the sixth related to the upcoming presidential election, was conducted between Dec. 14-15 by the association, which collected 1,074 samples. In the survey, the association also asked respondents for their opinion on Hong Kong’s six-month pro-democracy protests against Beijing’s encroachment on the territory’s autonomy.

As much as 55.2 percent of the respondents expressed concern about Beijing’s handling of the situation, while 37.3 percent said they were not worried about the tension.