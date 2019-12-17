Pao Heng-Yi wins first place at "Towards Polyphony" conducting contest. Pao Heng-Yi wins first place at "Towards Polyphony" conducting contest. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese conductor Pao Heng-Yi (鮑恆毅) became the first Asian contestant in 29 years to win the International Choir Conducting Competition "Towards Polyphony" on Sunday (Dec. 15) in Wrocław, Poland.

Pao was also awarded the Monteverdi Interpretation Award as well as the Best Contemporary Music Interpretation Award. According to Liberty Times, this was the third time that he has received accolades in European contests, as he previously won second place at the 1st International Youth Choir Festival "Aegis Carmiinis" in Koper, Slovenia, and a special recognition award at the Bucharest International Conducting Competition.

Johnny Ku (古育仲), music director of the Taipei Philharmonic Chorus, said that "Towards Polyphony" is one of the most iconic choir conducting competitions in Europe and has a high level of intensity. During an interview with CNA, Pao expressed his excitement at winning the title and pointed out that conducting for choirs is more difficult than conducting for orchestras since language is a significant factor.

According to the 27-year-old Taiwanese musical talent, confidence is essential for a good performance. He divulged that he often forgets about his nationality in order to dive into the worlds created by composers.

Born in Penghu County, Pao was exposed to orchestral music and instruments at an early age. He is currently pursuing his Masters in Chorus Conducting at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna.



Pao Heng-Yi (center) with fellow contestants. (CNA photo)