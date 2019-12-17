|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|34
|21
|7
|6
|48
|115
|86
|Buffalo
|34
|16
|11
|7
|39
|107
|103
|Florida
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|115
|109
|Montreal
|33
|15
|12
|6
|36
|105
|107
|Toronto
|34
|16
|14
|4
|36
|110
|109
|Tampa Bay
|31
|16
|12
|3
|35
|110
|100
|Ottawa
|34
|14
|18
|2
|30
|91
|109
|Detroit
|35
|9
|23
|3
|21
|76
|136
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|35
|24
|6
|5
|53
|125
|100
|N.Y. Islanders
|31
|22
|7
|2
|46
|92
|72
|Carolina
|33
|20
|11
|2
|42
|107
|86
|Pittsburgh
|33
|19
|10
|4
|42
|110
|89
|Philadelphia
|33
|17
|11
|5
|39
|101
|99
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|16
|13
|4
|36
|105
|106
|Columbus
|33
|13
|14
|6
|32
|82
|98
|New Jersey
|32
|10
|17
|5
|25
|77
|115
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|34
|20
|8
|6
|46
|102
|93
|Colorado
|32
|21
|8
|3
|45
|117
|86
|Winnipeg
|33
|20
|11
|2
|42
|101
|91
|Dallas
|34
|19
|11
|4
|42
|90
|80
|Minnesota
|34
|16
|13
|5
|37
|105
|112
|Nashville
|32
|15
|12
|5
|35
|107
|103
|Chicago
|34
|13
|15
|6
|32
|94
|110
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Arizona
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|97
|84
|Vegas
|36
|18
|13
|5
|41
|109
|103
|Calgary
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|95
|104
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|106
|109
|Vancouver
|34
|16
|14
|4
|36
|110
|105
|San Jose
|35
|16
|17
|2
|34
|96
|122
|Anaheim
|33
|14
|15
|4
|32
|87
|97
|Los Angeles
|35
|14
|18
|3
|31
|90
|111
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3
Chicago 5, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2
Vegas 6, Vancouver 3
|Monday's Games
Florida 6, Ottawa 1
Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 3, Washington 0
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.