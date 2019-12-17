All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86 Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103 Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109 Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107 Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109 Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100 Ottawa 34 14 18 2 30 91 109 Detroit 35 9 23 3 21 76 136 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100 N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72 Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86 Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89 Philadelphia 33 17 11 5 39 101 99 N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106 Columbus 33 13 14 6 32 82 98 New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 34 20 8 6 46 102 93 Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86 Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 101 91 Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80 Minnesota 34 16 13 5 37 105 112 Nashville 32 15 12 5 35 107 103 Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84 Vegas 36 18 13 5 41 109 103 Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104 Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109 Vancouver 34 16 14 4 36 110 105 San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122 Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97 Los Angeles 35 14 18 3 31 90 111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3

Chicago 5, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2

Vegas 6, Vancouver 3

Monday's Games

Florida 6, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 3, Washington 0

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.