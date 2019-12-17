Magnitude 4 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4 earthquake jarred eastern Taiwan's Hualien County Tuesday morning (Dec. 17) at 07:41 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 10.5 kilometers west-northwest of Hualien County Hall and occurred on very shallow faults at a depth of 17.9 kilometers.

The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 5 in Hualien County, 4 in Hualien City, 2 in Taichung City, and 2 in Yilan County, based on the CWB data.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.

Earthquake activity is increasing this week in eastern Taiwan. A magnitude 5 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 7:25 p.m. Monday evening (Dec. 16).