BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/12/17 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jan 2545 Down 27
Mar 2566 Down 21
Mar 2556 2612 2542 2545 Down 27
May 2570 2626 2563 2566 Down 21
Jul 2564 2618 2556 2562 Down 16
Sep 2551 2601 2543 2548 Down 17
Dec 2493 2536 2491 2493 Down 18
Mar 2449 2483 2447 2447 Down 18
May 2435 2435 2434 2434 Down 19
Jul 2419 Down 20
Sep 2403 Down 20