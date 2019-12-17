BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jan
|2545
|Down
|27
|Mar
|2566
|Down
|21
|Mar
|2556
|2612
|2542
|2545
|Down
|27
|May
|2570
|2626
|2563
|2566
|Down
|21
|Jul
|2564
|2618
|2556
|2562
|Down
|16
|Sep
|2551
|2601
|2543
|2548
|Down
|17
|Dec
|2493
|2536
|2491
|2493
|Down
|18
|Mar
|2449
|2483
|2447
|2447
|Down
|18
|May
|2435
|2435
|2434
|2434
|Down
|19
|Jul
|2419
|Down
|20
|Sep
|2403
|Down
|20