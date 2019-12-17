New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|135.85
|135.85
|135.80
|135.80
|Up
|6.35
|Jan
|138.95
|Up
|8.05
|Mar
|141.00
|Up
|8.00
|Mar
|129.75
|141.50
|129.45
|138.95
|Up
|8.05
|May
|131.80
|143.50
|131.65
|141.00
|Up
|8.00
|Jul
|134.05
|145.05
|133.40
|142.65
|Up
|7.90
|Sep
|135.15
|146.45
|134.95
|144.05
|Up
|7.70
|Dec
|137.25
|148.00
|137.00
|145.85
|Up
|7.65
|Mar
|138.95
|149.50
|138.95
|147.65
|Up
|7.50
|May
|141.45
|150.10
|141.45
|148.80
|Up
|7.30
|Jul
|142.85
|150.70
|142.85
|150.00
|Up
|7.20
|Sep
|144.15
|151.75
|144.15
|151.25
|Up
|7.10
|Dec
|146.00
|153.35
|146.00
|152.90
|Up
|7.05
|Mar
|147.65
|155.00
|147.65
|154.60
|Up
|6.95
|May
|155.25
|155.80
|154.75
|155.80
|Up
|6.95
|Jul
|156.50
|157.05
|156.25
|157.05
|Up
|6.90
|Sep
|157.55
|158.20
|157.50
|158.20
|Up
|6.90