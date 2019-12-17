  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/12/17 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 135.85 135.85 135.80 135.80 Up 6.35
Jan 138.95 Up 8.05
Mar 141.00 Up 8.00
Mar 129.75 141.50 129.45 138.95 Up 8.05
May 131.80 143.50 131.65 141.00 Up 8.00
Jul 134.05 145.05 133.40 142.65 Up 7.90
Sep 135.15 146.45 134.95 144.05 Up 7.70
Dec 137.25 148.00 137.00 145.85 Up 7.65
Mar 138.95 149.50 138.95 147.65 Up 7.50
May 141.45 150.10 141.45 148.80 Up 7.30
Jul 142.85 150.70 142.85 150.00 Up 7.20
Sep 144.15 151.75 144.15 151.25 Up 7.10
Dec 146.00 153.35 146.00 152.90 Up 7.05
Mar 147.65 155.00 147.65 154.60 Up 6.95
May 155.25 155.80 154.75 155.80 Up 6.95
Jul 156.50 157.05 156.25 157.05 Up 6.90
Sep 157.55 158.20 157.50 158.20 Up 6.90