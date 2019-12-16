Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum is treated for injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium ... Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum is treated for injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA said Monday it hired a new medical director from European champion Liverpool.

Soccer's world governing body said in a statement Andrew Massey would join in March with the title “Director of Medical.”

Massey joined Liverpool in 2013. His new responsibilities include leading FIFA's “medical and anti-doping team dealing with all matters relating to health in football.”

FIFA's previous chief medical officer, Jiri Dvorak, left three years ago. In more than two decades with FIFA, the Zurich-based neurologist oversaw global health plans and medical conferences for soccer doctors.

