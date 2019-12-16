Champions League draw list

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw Monday for the last 16 in the Champions League:

First Leg

Feb. 18-19 or 25-26

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France) Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England) Atalanta (Italy) vs. Valencia (Spain)

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England)

Chelsea (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany) Lyon (France) vs. Juventus (Italy) Tottenham (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany) Napoli (Italy) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

___ Second Leg

March 10-11 or 17-18

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Manchester City (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain) Valencia (Spain) vs. Atalanta (Italy) Liverpool (England) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Chelsea (England) Juventus (Italy) vs. Lyon (France)

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Tottenham (England)

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy)