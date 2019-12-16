Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 7:25 p.m. this evening (Dec. 16), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located in Nan'ao Township, 21.2 kilometers south of Yilan County Hall, at a shallow depth of 49.3 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County, a 3 in Hualien County, Taipei City, and Hsinchu County, a 2 in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taichung City, and Miaoli County, and 1 in Nantou County, Changhua County, Yulin County, and Chiayi City. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.