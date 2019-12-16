TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The lantern pieces at the Taiwan Lantern Festival’s Wenxin Forest Park subsidiary display area will be lit on Saturday (Dec. 21), according to a press release published on Taichung Travel Net.

“Taichung is ready!” Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) announced on Monday (Dec. 16) at a promotional event for the 2020 Taiwan Lantern Festival, noting that it will the longest in the festival’s history, beginning Saturday at the Wenxin Forest Park subsidiary display area and running until Feb. 23, 2020. She added that it will also be the most entertaining and “worth watching."

The mayor went on to say that the display will last through Christmas, New Year, Spring Festival, Lantern Festival, and Valentine’s Day and that it will be the first Taiwan Lantern Festival to be "fragrant and snowy."

Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said that the festival will be focused around the theme of “fun for children” and that there will be performances, including concerts, at the venue every weekend.

What is unique about the display area is that from Saturday to Jan. 1, artificial snow will be falling every day at the “light forest." Additionally, a tall snowman will be standing at one side of the venue, the press release stated.

The two weekends immediately following the New Year will see concerts, and a fruity fragrance will be produced to create the first “fragrant and snowy Taiwan Lantern Festival in the event’s history," Lin said. She added that there will be spectacular performances at Wenxin Forest Park, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when the display area opens.

For more information about the 2020 Taiwan Lantern Festival, please refer to the website.