The outdoor observation deck located on the 91st floor of Taipei 101 will be temporarily closed to visitors for just over a week in preparation for the skyscraper's annual New Year's Day countdown fireworks show.

The observation deck will be closed starting Dec. 23 and reopen on Jan. 2, an executive with the building's management told CNA on Monday.

During this period, visitors will still be able to access the indoor observation decks on the 88th and 89th floor.

Since Oct. 10, Taipei 101 has offered discount admission to the observation decks on the 88th, 89th and 91st floors for Taiwanese and foreign residents in Taiwan.

It has charged NT$101 (US$3.31) for tickets to the observation decks for visits before noon and offered a buy-one get-one-free deal for visits between noon and 5 p.m. based on the standard NT$600 admission ticket.

The policy, effective until Dec. 30, is aimed at luring more local visitors to make up for a decline in Chinese tourist numbers after China banned independent Chinese travelers from visiting Taiwan in August, according to a member of the building's management.