Mountain city in central Taiwan lights up

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A mountainous district of Taichung has been lit up ahead of the city’s marquee Taiwan Lantern Festival, according to a press release published on Taichung Travel Net on Dec. 8.

The Shigang Light Festival began on Dec. 7 and will last through Feb. 8, the day the Taiwan Lantern Festival kicks off. Thus, the artistic light installations in Shigang will remain on display through Christmas and Spring Festival, according to the release.

The festival boasts a total of nine light display areas, which are located along the Shishuike Creek, Lover's Wooden Bridge, Dongfong Green Bikeway, and Magpie Bridge among other spots.

The director-general of the Taichung Social Affairs Bureau, Wu Shih-wei (吳世瑋), said that the district office has successfully incorporated the lights into local attractions.

Wu noted that the district is famous for the Shigang Dam, Dongfong Green Bikeway, Tuniu Hakka Cultural Hall, and Wufulinmen (Five blessings) Giant Tree. He added that visitors are welcome to admire Shigang's natural scenery and tour the Hakka village and savor its cuisine.



How to get there:

By train: Get off at Fengyuan Railway Station. Then, from Fengyuan Bus Station, take Bus No. 90, 91, 206, 207, 208, or 209 and get off at the Taichung Shigang District Office (臺中市石岡區公所) stop.



By bus: Take city bus No. 90, 91, 206, 207, 208, 209, or 153 to the Taichung Shigang District Office stop.