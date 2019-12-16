All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 34 24 5 5 53 125 97 9-3-4 15-2-1 3-2-1 Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86 12-1-5 9-6-1 8-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72 13-2-1 9-5-1 6-2-1 Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86 10-5-0 10-6-2 2-6-1 Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89 14-4-2 5-6-2 5-2-3 Philadelphia 33 17 11 5 39 101 99 10-2-4 7-9-1 6-2-2 Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103 10-3-3 6-8-4 6-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 32 16 12 4 36 103 101 8-6-2 8-6-2 6-2-0 Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107 8-8-3 7-4-3 4-5-2 Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109 7-4-4 9-10-0 5-5-1 Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100 8-7-1 8-5-2 9-2-0 Florida 32 15 12 5 35 109 108 9-7-2 6-5-3 3-4-1 Columbus 32 12 14 6 30 79 98 8-8-1 4-6-5 4-5-2 Ottawa 33 14 17 2 30 90 103 9-5-0 5-12-2 5-4-1 New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115 4-7-5 6-10-0 3-3-1 Detroit 35 9 23 3 21 76 136 5-12-1 4-11-2 3-6-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 34 20 8 6 46 102 93 10-4-3 10-4-3 7-1-1 Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86 10-3-2 11-5-1 5-4-0 Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 101 91 10-5-1 10-6-1 5-2-1 Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80 12-4-2 7-7-2 7-4-2 Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84 8-8-1 11-4-3 6-3-3 Vegas 36 18 13 5 41 109 103 9-6-3 9-7-2 8-3-1 Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104 10-4-2 8-9-2 5-5-1 Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109 8-6-3 10-7-1 8-3-1 Minnesota 34 16 13 5 37 105 112 9-1-3 7-12-2 2-7-1 Vancouver 34 16 14 4 36 110 105 8-4-3 8-10-1 4-5-1 San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122 10-8-0 6-9-2 8-5-0 Nashville 31 14 12 5 33 102 101 9-6-4 5-6-1 5-4-0 Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97 9-7-2 5-8-2 4-5-1 Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110 8-7-3 5-8-3 3-5-2 Los Angeles 35 14 18 3 31 90 111 10-6-1 4-12-2 5-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Carolina 4, Calgary 0

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Toronto 4, Edmonton 1

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO

Detroit 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Florida 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 3

New Jersey 2, Arizona 1

San Jose 4, Vancouver 2

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3

Chicago 5, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2

Vegas 6, Vancouver 3

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.