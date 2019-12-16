  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Data analysis reveals Taiwan's top 10 breakfast chains

Mei & Mei reigns as Taiwan's favorite breakfast chain, followed by MWD and Laya Burger

  156
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/16 12:42
MWD's Crunchy Chicken Pasta with Thai Sauce is popular among Taiwan breakfast lovers. (MWD photo)

MWD's Crunchy Chicken Pasta with Thai Sauce is popular among Taiwan breakfast lovers. (MWD photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to a recent survey released by online big data explorer DailyView, the top three most popular breakfast chains in Taiwan are Mei & Mei, My Warm Day (MWD), and Laya Burger.

Using big data analytics of online discussions and surveys on social media platforms, the Taiwan-based website was able to generate a list of Taiwanese netizens' top 10 breakfast chains. Often referred to synonymously with Taiwanese breakfast, top pick Mei & Mei has won its customers over with its signature teppan fried noodles (鐵板麵), reported UDN.

Coming in second is MWD, a 30-year-old brunch chain known for giving East Asian breakfasts a Western twist. Its Crunchy Chicken Pasta with Thai Sauce lunch set was recommended by most Taiwan netizens for its huge portions and exotic taste.

The relatively new Laya Burger, founded in 2002, has also received high praise from breakfast shop-goers for its popular whole wheat egg rolls with pork floss and mashed taro. Other breakfast shops on the list include A-Bao House, Hong Ya Hamburger, JSP, and Morning Chicken Crowing, reported ET today.


Mei & Mei known for signature teppan fried noodles. (Facebook photo)


Laya Burger recently introduced pork floss and mashed taro egg rolls and paninis. (Laya photo)
breakfast
Mei & Mei
Laya Burger
MWD
big data

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s financial sector catches global ‘open banking’ wave
Taiwan’s financial sector catches global ‘open banking’ wave
2019/07/23 11:12
Taiwan finds 1,215 illegal hotels
Taiwan finds 1,215 illegal hotels
2019/07/17 15:37
Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom to forge 500-strong AI workforce
Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom to forge 500-strong AI workforce
2019/06/27 11:00
Report on China's 'untrustworthy' actors reveals expanding dystopian social credit scheme
Report on China's 'untrustworthy' actors reveals expanding dystopian social credit scheme
2019/02/21 12:15
30% of Taiwan's businesses mull adopting AI over the next year: study
30% of Taiwan's businesses mull adopting AI over the next year: study
2018/09/05 17:02