MWD's Crunchy Chicken Pasta with Thai Sauce is popular among Taiwan breakfast lovers. (MWD photo) MWD's Crunchy Chicken Pasta with Thai Sauce is popular among Taiwan breakfast lovers. (MWD photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to a recent survey released by online big data explorer DailyView, the top three most popular breakfast chains in Taiwan are Mei & Mei, My Warm Day (MWD), and Laya Burger.

Using big data analytics of online discussions and surveys on social media platforms, the Taiwan-based website was able to generate a list of Taiwanese netizens' top 10 breakfast chains. Often referred to synonymously with Taiwanese breakfast, top pick Mei & Mei has won its customers over with its signature teppan fried noodles (鐵板麵), reported UDN.

Coming in second is MWD, a 30-year-old brunch chain known for giving East Asian breakfasts a Western twist. Its Crunchy Chicken Pasta with Thai Sauce lunch set was recommended by most Taiwan netizens for its huge portions and exotic taste.

The relatively new Laya Burger, founded in 2002, has also received high praise from breakfast shop-goers for its popular whole wheat egg rolls with pork floss and mashed taro. Other breakfast shops on the list include A-Bao House, Hong Ya Hamburger, JSP, and Morning Chicken Crowing, reported ET today.



Mei & Mei known for signature teppan fried noodles. (Facebook photo)



Laya Burger recently introduced pork floss and mashed taro egg rolls and paninis. (Laya photo)