TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Ip Man 4: The Finale” will be the first Hong Kong movie to be launched in 4D in Taiwan.

The final installment of the Ip Man series stars Donnie Yen (甄子丹) and features heated battles fought with Wing Chun, Tai Chi, and other martial arts. The decade-long series shows audiences the true purpose of kung fu — to fight against bullies and protect the vulnerable.

Ip Man production company Pegasus Motion Pictures has released a promotional clip in which Taiwanese TV host Sheng Chu-ju (盛竹如) humorously analyzes why Ip Man is a kung fu master. Commenting on Ip Man’s most notable characteristics — his respect for his wife and his fast fists — Sheng points out that Ip Man owes his speed to his having frequently done household chores such as chopping fruit.

Sheng also said that the secret of Ip Man fighting against 10 men at the same time is because he kills mosquitos at home. The way Sheng reported it seriously made the fans laugh so hard, according to the film company spokesperson.

The film company stated that Ip Man will be the first Hong Kong film to be available in Taiwan in 4D. This version can be seen in five cities: Taipei, New Taipei City, Hsinchu, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.

The film will be released Thursday night (Dec. 19.) For more information, please visit the official Ip Man Taiwan Facebook page.



TV host Sheng introduces Ip Man. (Courtesy of Ip Man Taiwan Facebook)