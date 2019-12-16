TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An artificial intelligence character named “Dai Yi Wan” (戴怡宛), which was created for a competition by a group of talented Taiwanese, seeks to drive home the message that “Taiwan (Dai Yi Wan) can help.”

The virtual character was born from AI technologies that blended the facial features of 10,000 Taiwanese of both sexes, her creators, 2Cities St (雙城街), said in the introduction video. The video is an entry in a creativity contest, the winners of which will represent Taiwan at the Young Lions Competitions to be held in Cannes, France, in June of next year.

Interestingly, some of the faces selected for the composite are those of prominent politicians, including presidential candidates Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), reported Liberty Times.

With Dai Yi Wan, the team hopes to promote the image of Taiwan as a significant contributor to the world in the fields of environmental protection, medical care, social welfare, equality, education, open government, and more, according to the video.

“Deprived of diplomatic recognition due to the cross-straits reality, Taiwan can’t engage with other countries as a sovereign state,” said 2Cities St member Liu Yu-ling (劉昱伶). “[Therefore] we’d like to introduce the island country to the international community as a ‘human being,’” she added.

The team has created a LinkedIn profile for Dai Yi Wan, who boasts abundant work experience comprised of fulfilling the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). She is also making her own friends on social networks and even seeks to apply for a position at an NGO.